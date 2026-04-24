Pleas help as I recover from a serious car crash.

My name is Carlos Hernandez, and I’m asking for help as I recover from a serious car crash that has turned my life upside down.





This unexpected accident has brought physical, emotional, and financial challenges. I’m currently facing expenses related to medical care, recovery, transportation, and other costs caused by the crash. During this difficult time, I’m doing everything I can to move forward and get back on my feet.





Any donation, no matter how small, would mean so much to me and my family. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also make a huge difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your support, and for keeping me in your thoughts during my recovery. Every bit of kindness and generosity is deeply appreciated.