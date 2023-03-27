Ple Help Me Continue My Education & Chase My Dream

My name is Caleb, and I am a 16-year-old student currently in SS2 in Nigeria. I come from a humble family, and although life has not always been easy, I have continued to hold on to my education and my dreams.

My greatest goal is to complete my secondary education, gain admission into university, and study Aeronautical Engineering. I dream of studying in the United States one day, gaining valuable knowledge and skills, and using my education to build a better future for myself, my family, and my community.

I am creating this fundraiser because I need financial support to continue my education and prepare for the next stage of my life. My fundraising goal is ₦1,000,000, which will help with important educational expenses and give me a better opportunity to continue my studies.

I know that ₦1,000,000 is a significant amount, and I do not take anyone’s generosity for granted. Every donation, no matter the amount, would mean a lot to me. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also be a great help.

I am not asking for someone to simply give me a better life. I am asking for an opportunity to continue building one through education.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, believe in my dream, and support my journey. Your kindness could help me take another important step toward my dream of becoming an aeronautical engineer.