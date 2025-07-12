Help With Pickles' Emergency Vet Visit

Goal:
CAD $2,750
Raised:
CAD $530
On Thursday night, July 10th, pickles started having a seizure that lasted over an hour. Pickles is only 8 months old, and is an important family member to Erin and Kieran. Pickles was rushed to the Emergency Vet in Port Hope when her condition did not improve. We're happy to report that as of 8 PM on Friday, July 11th, Pickles is stable and being monitored for another night, unfortunately the medical expenses for the visit are very high and too much for the family to take on at the moment, so anything you can give towards the cause would be a tremendous help in ensuring the family can continue to be whole. Thank you!
Feel better soon Pickles
Get better soon Pickles!
Feel better soon Pickles!
July 12th, 2025
We're happy to say that Pickles is set to make a full recovery! We're thankful for the staff at the Port Hope Emergency Vet, without their work we aren't sure Pickles would've made it through Thursday night.
Thank you to everyone that has already financially supported the fund, the family doesn't know what they'd do without their beloved pet, and weren't ready to lose their pup so young.
The Vet has explained that Pickles might have a few more days of tremors, but should make a full recovery, and we're relieved to hear it.
Please continue to share so we can support Pickles' family as a community! Thanks again!
