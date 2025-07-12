Help With Pickles' Emergency Vet Visit

On Thursday night, July 10th, pickles started having a seizure that lasted over an hour. Pickles is only 8 months old, and is an important family member to Erin and Kieran. Pickles was rushed to the Emergency Vet in Port Hope when her condition did not improve. We're happy to report that as of 8 PM on Friday, July 11th, Pickles is stable and being monitored for another night, unfortunately the medical expenses for the visit are very high and too much for the family to take on at the moment, so anything you can give towards the cause would be a tremendous help in ensuring the family can continue to be whole. Thank you!