Resurface Camp Piankatank's Pool

The mission of Camp Piankatank is to encourage growth in the children that come here. Succinctly put, our mission is developing dynamic disciples for Christ, through relationships and adventure. What that means to our campers and guests is that our main focus is a presentation of the Gospel that relies on the Holy Spirit to draw people to Christ and to grow in their faith toward him. This is accomplished by encouraging and building relationships, and by encouraging people to try new adventures and learn new things.

We desperately need to resurface our pool that is 25 years old. It is one of the highlights of the camp program, and really helps to not only give our campers so much fun and excitement, but also to push them outside of their comfort zone. Let me share with you an example.