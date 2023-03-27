Phone and Laptop for My Dropshipping Business

I'm a dropshipper running an online store, and right now I'm stuck without the right tools to keep my business going. My phone is no longer working well enough to manage my store, and I need a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to handle the day-to-day work.





I also recently completed a tech training program, and I'm ready to put those skills to work. But my laptop suddenly stopped working, and I can't practice what I learned or apply for the jobs I'm qualified for, most of them require a laptop to do the work.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work to move forward.