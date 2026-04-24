Phi Pi UK!!

Hey Everyone !!

I feel for the ladies of Phi Pi going through their housing situation!! My best friend is in the house and only talks about the amazing sisterhood and support they show each other. They are not going to be able to welcome new PNMs in their home and have to rush out of another fellow house. I know they would appreciate any help/support you can send at this time. They truly are struggling and need your help to get them back home to their sisterhood and welcome their littles for the future!! I know our campus can help raise something to help them.





thank you!! 🙏