Jan 6er Peter Stager Fundraiser

Peter Stager, a 44-year-old carpenter, was thrown into solitary confinement simply for mentioning Rosanne Boyland. He endured nearly a month in "the hole," a prison inside of the prison. This daily life is the reality for many January 6'ers. Recently, he was released from prison to serve his remaining sentence in a halfway house. In theory, this news is positive, but he faces the harsh reality that finding work is nearly impossible. Despite being a master carpenter with highly sought-after expertise, he struggles to find anyone willing to give him a chance.

Before being returned to solitary confinement, Stager was dedicated to writing a book about Jan 6 and the journey toward national healing. Your support can play a pivotal role by purchasing books for his research or contributing to his family's daily necessities. Every donor will receive a free digital copy of the book upon completion and will also receive chapters as they are written, allowing for input and guidance.

The following is a letter written by Peter Stager from prison:

Dear fellow Americans and fellow champions of the Constitution, my name is Peter, and I stand among the January 6 political prisoners. These have been long 32 months for my family and me.





During those 32 months of incarceration, I spent 2.5 years in what’s known as the ‘DC Gulag,’ with nearly a year of that time endured in solitary confinement. I recently had the bittersweet opportunity to see my beautiful family for the first time after two and a half years in prison. They are the light at the end of this nightmare, and it broke my heart but also made me so proud to see how much my son and daughter have grown during my absence.

Their intention was to break our spirit, but they miscalculated the unwavering determination and strength of the January 6'ers.

I am ready to break my silence on what I witnessed on January 6. The media narrative that has been promulgated is distorted and incomplete.

This is my story as accurately and honestly as I can represent it.

January 6 started as a day to support legislators as they made an important decision on election integrity. Americans from all around the country, coming from different walks of life, came together in what was likely the largest political gathering in American history to support the American dream and have their voices heard.



What I witnessed that day can only be described as a national tragedy. Instead of respecting the right of peaceful Americans to protest, officers antagonized the crowd from the beginning. It's important to note that the crowd remained peaceful until Officer Lila Morris tragically murdered Roseanne Boyland, an act witnessed by the world. This incident served as a turning point, as patriots were passionately striving to protect lives.

Instead of de-escalating the situation and assisting the people, they escalated the violence. They deployed tear gas, sprayed industrial chemical agents, fired less-lethal rounds, and even resorted to physical violence against those attempting to render aid, including providing CPR to Roseanne Boyland. In the midst of striking those attempting to rescue her, they callously assaulted her lifeless body, seemingly aiming to further provoke the crowd.

Additionally, they used concussion grenades, which they initially denied but later admitted to in court after evidence showed that the police had indiscriminately used these grenades intended to render individuals unconscious

The haunting memory of the raw, desperate screams from the crowd, begging the officers to halt the violence and allow us to save lives, will forever stay with me. "We're dying, please stop! This person is dead! Please help! Please, stop! Help us! We can't breathe! We are going to die if you don't help us!"

Those terrible screams haunt my nights, and they marked the breaking point for the crowd. Myself and others like me did whatever we could to save lives and we are now sitting in prison and labeled as domestic terrorists.

This is the story of the American dream turned into a nightmare. We must never allow the truth to be buried and censored by big tech and multinational media conglomerates.

The media only shows us small clips from that day, portraying us as the aggressors, but they adamantly refuse to release the full footage of what truly transpired. Even now, there is 5-8 minutes of crucial footage missing that would reveal what really transpired. The fact that this footage has gone missing is highly unlikely, given the sheer volume of recordings made by numerous individuals.

The individuals who were ready to risk their lives to save fellow Americans now find themselves confronted with harsh sentences and a politically motivated persecution disguised as a prosecution. As Americans, we have a duty to oppose violence coming from our public servants and to stand up for justice.

While most officers are honorable individuals doing the right thing, it's troubling that they sometimes passively observe a small minority of corrupt officers escaping accountability. This prioritization of the "code of blue" over the red, white, and blue represents a significant concern.

Despite the media's attempts to depict divisions among black, white, Asian, and Hispanic Americans, the reality is that on January 6, our nation's diverse population came together in support of legislators as they made a historic decision regarding our expectations from elected officials and election procedures. This event underscored the unity that defines our nation.

They brand us as domestic terrorists, yet the reality is that we are your neighbors, deacons of the church, firefighters, proud veterans, business owners, and PTA members. We are the pillars of our communities. But when everyday Americans, driven by civic duty, patriotism, and a commitment to upholding our constitution, are depicted as terrorists, it raises critical questions about the state of our nation's heart and soul.

When unarmed Americans shed their blood on the steps of our nation's capital in pursuit of the American dream, it inevitably raises questions about how the rest of the world perceives those in positions of power in our country.

We need to seek answers to these questions and work towards solutions. As a nation of builders and problem solvers, I believe in the resilience of Americans and our ability to move towards a better future.

I humbly ask fellow Americans, like yourself to contribute to my family’s fundraising efforts, which will help sustain them while I’m in still serving my remaining time in the custody of the Federal Prison system

You can also purchase books at this link. All donors will receive the chapters as they are written for your input and feedback. Additionally, you will receive a free digital copy of the book when it is completed.

God Bless America.

Note: All donations received by Ronnie Sandlin (Jan 6er) and 100% of the funds will be sent to Peter Stager