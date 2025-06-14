Peters Family Adoption Fund

The 3 of us are honored to embark on the journey of adoption to bring our little one home and complete our blended family! At this time, we are home study approved, working with an adoption consultant, and eagerly awaiting a match with an expectant mother. We’ve completed and paid almost 3 years worth of application and renewal expenses, agency fees, consultant fees, and background checks, which is outside of the estimated cost. The total adoption cost will range from $45,000 to $55,000, depending on the situation. We’ve been able to save and raise a little over $10,00 and are blessed with a $10,000 grant but to finalize the adoption, we still need to cover the remaining expenses. These include the mothers living expenses, medical care, legal fees, agency fees, and other adoption-related costs.

That's where you come in! We are reaching out to our friends, family, and community to help us cover the remaining expenses. Any contribution, big or small, will bring us closer to completing our family.

Please consider sharing this link with your loved ones who may be willing to donate to our adoption fund. Your support will help us cover the remaining expenses and bring our child home. We are grateful for your prayerful support and generosity. Thank you for being a part of our adoption journey!

Best regards,

The Peters Family

