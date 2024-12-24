Campaign Image
Peru Mission Trip 2025

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by Joseph Baier

Peru Mission Trip 2025

The purpose of this campaign is to fund my mission trip to Peru this Spring. The trip will take place over the course of the week in Puerto Maldonado, Peru where we will be staying with the Family of Jesus religious community. This is a campaign for all of my personal costs pertaining to the trip, including flight, food, lodging, and travel.

Recent Donations
George and lisette
$ 250.00 USD
26 minutes ago

For Joseph Baier

Mom and Dad
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

