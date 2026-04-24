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Perfect smile

Goal₩1,300,000 KRW
Raised₩0 KRW

Fundraiser created byZourdani Yasmine

Perfect smile

Please help me get my smile back

I never thought I would have to ask people for help with something so personal, but today I’m asking with all my heart.

When I was a child, I fell and hit my mouth badly, breaking the four teeth in the front. As I grew older, I asked my family to help me fix them, but unfortunately, the treatment was extremely expensive and we couldn’t afford it.

Because of my teeth, I slowly lost confidence in myself. Even when I wanted to speak, meet people, or express myself, I would always worry about what they were looking at. I started hiding my smile and avoiding situations where people might notice my teeth.

As the years passed, because I couldn’t properly afford the dental care I needed, my teeth became worse and worse.

After moving to Korea, things became even more difficult. My husband often encouraged me to go to the dentist and would ask about my teeth. I felt very embarrassed and hurt. We met internationally, so he hadn’t really seen the condition of my teeth before we were together.

When I finally went to the hospital in Korea, they did examinations and X-rays, and I was told that my teeth were in a very serious condition. I need several treatments, including root treatments, four implants, and repairs/replacement of other teeth.

For the first time, I felt hopeful. I thought maybe I could finally have the smile I always dreamed of and feel confident again. ❤️

But then everything changed when I was told that the treatment would cost more than $10,000 USD.

I know some people may wonder, Why don't you work and pay for it yourself? I understand that question. I would love to work, but I am currently living in a different country, I’m still learning the language, and the language barrier and cultural differences make it very difficult for me to find work right now.

Living with this has affected me emotionally for years. I have been made fun of because of my teeth, and sometimes I feel ashamed to smile or even talk.

So today, I’m asking for your help. 🙏❤️

If you can donate anything, no matter how small, it would mean so much to me. Even a small amount can bring me one step closer to getting the treatment I desperately need.

And if you cannot donate, a kind message, a prayer, or simply sharing my storywould also mean the world to me.

I’m not asking for a perfect life. I’m just hoping for the chance to smile without being afraid, to speak without hiding my mouth, and to finally feel confident in myself again.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who takes the time to read my story, support me, share my post, pray for me, or donate. ❤️

Thank you for helping me bring my smile back.


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