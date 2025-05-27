Penn Clay Shooters World Championship Journey

Goal:
Campaign: A Blaser FBX for World-Class Competition
🎯 Goal: $20,000 — Needed ASAP
🔗 Follow the journey on YouTube: youtube.com/@PennClayShooters
Hi friends, family, and supporters of competitive shooting sports —
My name is Derek Ream, and I’m reaching out not just as an athlete, but as someone fully committed to reaching the highest levels in Sporting Clays — Master Class and world-stage competition.
💥 Why I Urgently Need Your Help:
In recent weeks, my current competition shotgun has suffered multiple critical failures, costing me performance and momentum in key events. Which led me to have to purchase a new shotgun. These setbacks have made one thing painfully clear:
To compete at the level I know I’m capable of — I need a tool worthy of the mission.
The tool I selected to best deliver is the newest offering from Blaser — the FBX: a world-class gun manufacturer trusted by top-tier shooters across the globe. To ensure it’s done right, I’ve chosen to work with Cole Fine Guns & Gunsmithing, a premier Blaser dealer known for unmatched expertise and exceptional craftsmanship. Their reputation in the competitive shooting community is second to none — and I trust them to build the setup that will carry me to Master Class and beyond.
🎯 The Goal:
We’re aiming to raise $20,000 to fully fund the recent purchase of the new shotgun and make the next-level competitive leap, including:
This isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a critical investment in the future of my competitive journey.
🔥 The Mission:
I’m not just here to compete — I’m here to push limits, inspire others, and build something lasting. My goals include:
📹 youtube.com/@PennClayShooters
Your support won’t just fund a shotgun — it will fuel a vision of excellence, mentorship, and purpose-driven competition.
🙏 How You Can Help:
If you believe in supporting passion, purpose, precision, and youth mentorship within the Sporting Clays world — this is your moment to make a real impact. Whether it’s $10, $100, or more, every contribution brings this dream closer to reality. And if you can’t donate today, sharing this campaign is just as powerful.
Let’s prove that when community, talent, and tools come together — the impossible becomes inevitable.
With respect and relentless drive,
Derek Ream
Athlete | Competitor | Coach
Penn Clay Shooters
🎯 youtube.com/@PennClayShooters
Little bit more for the pot
You have always been a great friend to me and my son. Sorry it couldn't be more but I hope it helps!
