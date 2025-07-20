Adjusting to Autism

Hi friends! *Penelope's voice*

If you are reading this- thank you. Meet Penelope- my gorgeous, witty, methodical, hilarious, cuddly, bright- eyed, intelligent, extremely energetic, direct, assertive, genuinely happy and severely autistic 4- year- old- who... has been screaming since September of last year and, who, has not slept a full night with me since March of this year.

I am Kaitlin, a completely single mother of 2, and I am doing everything I can to help and raise my children alone. It is just me. I have always worked multiple jobs at once to keep up with bills and necessities, and to allow them to have things and/ or to be able to participate in school activities. It has always kind-of worked for me- I say 'kind- of' because realistically, being in a rush everyday, all day, for years, to be in multiple places at one time, is not ideal! I truly believe that only by the grace of God was I able to somewhat manage a full time retail job, selling real estate as a buyer's agent, getting Khloe (my oldest, who is 13 now) to and from school, keeping up with her very busy cheer competition and practice schedules, and making it to all school events, ceremonies, and athletic functions.

Fast forward to right now- I am fighting for my life, every single day. Penelope was officially diagnosed with severe Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of 2, although we started Early Intervention services around the age of 9 months. It is also believed that she may be duel diagnosed in the future, as she is not yet of age to complete testing for ADHD or bipolar disorder or much else. Penelope's delay in communication is extraordinary. She has been in daily on-going therapy for over 2 years now- developmental, ABA, speech, occupational, and feeding. I emphasize this because, due to her necessary and vigorous therapy schedule, I've slowly been forced to leave work, and in the daytime- all together.

We've had an extremely troubling year! I didn't realize so much as so, because I am constantly on- the- go. From suddenly not having a vehicle (imagine Ubering with an autistic child, who is rigid in routine and elopes), to losing a job I had for years, to trying to find work, to waking up to no place to live- everything for my girls and me crashed all at once. From August to November we lived in and out of hotel rooms and friends' living rooms. Also at this time, everyone on Penelope's team left to find work elsewhere, and she was placed with a different person pretty much every day or every few days, for a very long time, even today. I believe her screaming is a result of all the unfortunate changes we had all at once.

Back to present day, I found suitable overnight work. Not ideal, but no scheduling conflict with school and practices and therapies, so no choice. A tiny apartment fell into my hands and I took it without hesitation, to get me and my girls off of my friend's couch. We were finally getting back into a somewhat routine. After a week- long break from school in March, Penelope returned to me, and didn't sleep that evening. Well, she didn't sleep the next night, or the night after that, and for some reason, all of a sudden, there are sleep issues. The screaming got louder, her energy level got higher, and now it was lasting for hours and hours and hours, nonstop, well into the hours of the night and sometimes into the morning. By April, I am having to miss night after night of work, because she is wide awake and screaming and there is nothing I can do. Therapists are trying to help, doctors are trying to help. More nights than few, I would call out of work, and take Penelope in the car with me, so she wouldn't wake up the complex. I drive back and forth up the street for hours, until she falls asleep. We have tried 3 medications prescribed, and still no changes. By this time I have missed over half of my shifts in May. That is when I fell behind.

SInce then in the past 2 months, I have worked a variety of shifts- lots of times 2 per day- to try to catch up on bills and rent. (The shifts I work range mostly overnight, starting early evening.) I truly believed I could on my own but that has turned into me not sleeping for days at a time, hardly eating, mental from all the constant screaming, all- around questioning how or why I'm alive. I am at my limit, I have just a couple of days before being evicted and I truly don't think I am able to process being homeless again. I'm afraid of my mental health, I am exhausted, I am trying, and I just need prayer and help getting back to current. I am extremely thankful and grateful. Thank you for taking the time <3







