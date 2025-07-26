Restoring the Pembroke tombstone

I was recently in Ireland visiting my relations. I have an interest in my family tree and have made a website to log all the names that I can. My mother's mother's maiden name is Pembroke, a rare name in Ireland and a help in tracking folks down. My cousin Jonny Nolan was showing me around the Castleisland cemetery St Stephen's and I was taking a photo of a gravestone with Pembroke on it and who should we meet? But a nice couple also tracking down their Pembroke relations. Catherine O'Reilly had a printout of all the names she could find in her family tree. It overlapped with my own, and on it I can see my mother's name and Jonny's father's name.

An amazing coincidence of timing. We joined forces and wish to clean up the Pembroke tombstone that is in the photo and that I believe is for Daniel Pembroke (Junior) (1812 to 1871) and Mary Allman (1821-1910). Daniel is my great great grandfather and Mary Allman is Catherine's first cousin three times removed. This fundraiser is to pay for the local stonemason, Gerard O'Connor https://www.oconnorheadstones.com/ to clean and repaint the lettering and seal the marble headstone and base. It is to inform as many descendants of this Pembroke couple of our intentions in case they wish to contribute or if they have an objection to our plan.



