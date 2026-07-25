Help Us Give Kids a Day They’ll Never Forget – Support Peewee Pew 4

Every child deserves the opportunity to laugh, learn, explore, and simply be a kid.

Peewee Pew 4 was created to give children exactly that a safe, family-friendly day where they can step away from screens, enjoy the outdoors, build confidence, and learn valuable life skills that could one day save a life.

This event is about so much more than firearm safety. It’s about teaching responsibility, respect, awareness, and confidence in an environment where families can learn together.

Throughout the day, children will enjoy:

A bounce house filled with laughter and fun. Farm animals where they can learn kindness, responsibility, and proper animal care. Outdoor activities that encourage teamwork, movement, and healthy play. Basic outdoor survival skills to help them appreciate nature and build confidence. Situational awareness lessons that teach children how to recognize unsafe situations, trust their instincts, and make smart decisions. Age-appropriate firearm safety education focused on removing curiosity, preventing accidents, and teaching children what to do if they ever encounter a firearm.

We’ll also be providing food so families can relax, connect, and create lasting memories together without worrying about the cost of a meal.

Your donation will help provide:

Lunch and refreshments for children and families. Bounce house rental and outdoor activity supplies. Farm animal experiences and educational materials. Safety and educational resources. Event supplies and equipment. Prizes and giveaways for participating children.

Our goal is to make this event affordable and accessible so every child has the chance to attend, regardless of financial circumstances.

By supporting Peewee Pew 4, you’re investing in stronger families, safer communities, and children who leave with confidence, knowledge, and unforgettable memories.

Thank you for believing in our mission and helping us remind kids that the best adventures are often found outdoors with family, friends, learning, laughter, and a heart prepared to make safe choices.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us make a difference. Thank you for being part of this journey with us.



