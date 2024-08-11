Help our family get a vehicle

Greetings! 🙏🏼 We're James and Lisa. We have 7 children together. We are a peculiar people living by trust in the Creator and His ways for us. We practice worshiping Him in Spirit, and in truth, by loving our neighbor as ourself, and loving Him with all of our heart. God is love ♥ Love never fails! We seek His will be done, and His kingdom come, in all that we do here and now as it is in heaven. Without faith it is impossible to please Him. The just shall live by faith!



For 14 years we lived an off-grid, subsistence lifestyle raising our children and alpine dairy goats on our small homestead in rural Alaska.



We're very familiar with a more natural, grounded, peaceful way of life, and love to help others find it.



Less is more!



We all share experience working with dairy cows and goats, sheep, chickens, rabbits, hunting, fishing, outdoor survival, wilderness medicine/food, gardening, fermenting, and more.



We traveled from Alaska to the lower 48, in the fall of 2023, to share our experience, gifts, labor and love with others.



Our six children, with us traveling, are ages 2, 5, 7, 9, 12 and 14. They are experienced, motivated, great workers/helpers, respectful and loving towards others. We learn, play, work, and grow together.



Since leaving Alaska, we've traveled and worked together at a 120 acre dairy/beef cattle farm in coastal Oregon, cut trees on an oak preserve in Oregon, helped restore a remote 25 acre property in northern California, volunteered at a 40 acre vegetable farm in north central Washington, helped rescue a 420 acre ranch in the high desert of North Central Oregon, lived and worked as volunteers on a family dairy farm in central Oregon, visited a 300 acre yak farm near Callahan, California, helped out at an Art/Movie Farm in LA , California, and had a brief visit with an intentional Christian community on the Washington coast.



We have a 32ft travel trailer we live in. We've been have staying in Eatonville,Washington the past 8 months helping a brother establish a homestead/permacuture on 5 acres of raw land.

We need help coming up with funds to purchase a vehicle capable of hauling us, our stuff and an 8000lb travel trailer wherever Father leads us to next.



A mechanicaly sound 1Ton Passenger Van or SUV will cost from $3500 to $7000. We'd love to find one cheaper! Maybe you've got one in storage and need some projects completed for you, and we can work for trade?



Father willing, and through the love of others, we'll continue this journey sharing faith, hope and love wherever He leads us!



Thank you for your time, and prayerful consideration.



peace, love, and blessings! 🙏



email: peculiar@mail.com



