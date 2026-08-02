PC Upgrade for Photography & Video Work

I'm a Ukrainian photographer working to upgrade my equipment so I can take on more ambitious projects. I've already saved part of the money myself and I'm asking for help with the remaining amount.





A more powerful PC will let me work more comfortably with photo editing, retouching, and video projects. This upgrade is an investment in a tool that will help me develop my skills and earn money through creative work.





I'm not looking for a handout, I'm trying to build something. Any contribution, even $5, would mean a lot to me. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting a Ukrainian trying to build a better future.