PC to Start Remote Work and Clear School Fees

My name is Adediran Abdullah. I graduated with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture in 2024, but I haven't been able to start my national service because my school won't release my certificate, I still have unpaid fees to clear.





For the past two years, I've worked teaching jobs, but the income only covered my own expenses. I couldn't save enough to pay what I owe the school.





I've seen many online opportunities, programming, AI training, remote work, that could help me earn and finally settle these fees. The barrier is that all of them require a working PC, which I don't have. Without the right tool, I can't access these opportunities, even though I see them available.





Your support would mean so much to me.