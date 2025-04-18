Michael Payne’s Health Journey

Please take a minute and read about my Dad’s health journey and prayerfully consider contributing to this fundraiser for him.My Dad, Michael Payne, has been experiencing some majorhealth issues that caused him to completely miss work Aug 26 – Dec 4 and exhausted his FMLA coverage (see Mom’s summarybelow of Dad’s health issues). With not being able to work, he did not receive income for over 3 months and did not have sick time and short-term disability pay through his employer. He methis health insurance out-of-pocket max for 2024, so we knowthe total medical bills will be huge. He is now waiting on a callback from Vanderbilt for an appointment at the Autonomic Dysfunction Center which means more testing and travel costs.Meanwhile in January, Mom and Dad both got really sick with the flu, and it caused Dad to have a huge flare-up of his condition, and he missed a lot more work. With no more FMLA coverage available, he was terminated by his employer in late February. With his past and ongoing health issues, he and Mom did not had an emergency fund to fall back on when all this happened. Mom has been carrying the costs of health insurance premiums and doing all she can working full-time while managing tons of health related and household paperwork and keeping all the plates spinning. A few folks have graciously stepped in over the past few months to help some with providing meals, groceries, and help getting by financially. We are all praying for Dad’s healing and their financial stability. Our little village is doing the best they can, but honestly, my parents are tired and weary and need additional help. God calls us to help others in need by being the hands and feet of Jesus, so, I’m humbly and honestly reaching out to ask you for financial assistance to help them with lost income, household expenses, and ongoing medical costs. If you know my Dad at all, then you know he has the spiritual gift of helps and has gone the extra mile many times for others. He’s helped many people with car repairs, remodeling, moving, lawn care, etc. at little or no cost. He has sacrificed his time and energy many times when he wasn’t really feeling well enough to do the work. Dad is a very hard worker and usually works long hours to provide for our family. It’s truly bothering him that he can’t work like he used tobe able to and provide for his family. He is a man of integrity and honesty and has a pay it forward mentality. So, just remember that any help you can give, he will pay it forward when he’s able to again. It’s truly his and Mom’s wholehearted desire to help others in need, and when things settle down some, they will definitely do all they can to help out others. We chose to use GiveSendGo as the online fundraising platform due to their values and emphasis on sharing Jesus to the world business model and lower overall fees. If you would rather not donate online, message me or my Aunt Amy Walker directly to make arrangements. Thanks in advance for any help you can give. ❤️❤️❤️





Julia Payne





Michael Payne’s Health Journey





From late August through late November 2024, Michaelexperienced approximately 20 episodes of syncope or near syncope that would leave him extremely weak and fatigued for several days and very sore from falling when fainting.Thankfully, he was not seriously injured with any of the falls. He has undergone multiple tests (blood tests, heart monitor, EEG, MRI, Stress Test, Echocardiogram, Stress Echo, Ultrasound, X-Ray, colonoscopy, and others). He has seen various specialists. He’s had medication changes. He startedconsistently wearing his CPAP machine and has gotten muchbetter rest over the past few months. He’s also taken the holistic and homeopathic route in conjunction with modern medicine.Thankfully, his heart tests have shown no blockages and noabnormal functioning. Also, his brain scans have all come back normal. However, his nervous system is under attack. Medical terms have been tossed around like Vasovagal Syncope, Orthostatic Hypotension, POTS, and Dysautonomia. A few medication changes have helped somewhat, but it’s possible his condition is also connected to his severe chronic migraines and extreme stress. He had a similar season like this 2 years ago at the beginning of his 2nd round of Covid in less than 8 months. While neither of us got very sick while having it those two times in 2022, we both have had some lasting symptoms that could probably be labeled as Long Covid. It’s possible that his body has been affected long term, and symptoms may be flaring up when he gets extremely overtired or overstressed. For now, he has been diagnosed with Dysautonomia, also known as Autonomic Dysfunction. Take a look at this article published by Cleveland Clinic for a simplistic, informative explanation of Michael’s condition.





https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/6004-dysautonomia





Looking back over the years at all of his health issues as if they were pieces in a jigsaw puzzle, I see many things interconnecting and building up to the acute symptoms he is now having. We finally are getting a few answers to all the tests he’s undergone over the years with no answers. Many doctors do not have experience in diagnosing and effectively treating this condition, so it’s often overlooked if the patient shows any signs of recovery. The closest specialized testing is at VanderbiltHospital in Nashville. We are working to get him an appointment at Vanderbilt’s Autonomic Dysfunction Center for more in-depth testing and hopefully more definitive treatment options. Meanwhile, we both had the flu in January, and he suffered some significant neurological setbacks and continued to intermittently miss work in January and February. He eventually lost his job in late February since he had exhausted all available FMLA coverage. With no other options and at the urging offamily members and health-care providers, he has now hired an attorney and filed for disability. We all know that process can be lengthy, but we are prayerfully confident that it will be approvedswiftly. We are asking for everyone to pray for God’s favor and divine intervention for a quick approval. Not only has all of this been physically exhausting for him, but the mental strain has been very, very him. And, the financial strain has become extremely overwhelming which in turn affects everything else he’s dealing with negatively. Since he’s one of the hardest working individuals I’ve ever met, it’s been extremely hard for him be out of work and not be able to provide as usual for his family. Whatever the cause or eventual diagnosis may be, we ask that you pray for his healing and for his doctors to have wisdom to treat him successfully and for his disability to be approved quicker than usual. Also, please throw in a prayer for Julia and me as we work together to care for him, encourage him, and do our part to provide financially.





Much love,





❤️ - Anne







