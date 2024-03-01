Campaign Image

Give Back To Pay It Forward

 USD $153

Give Back To Pay It Forward

We are raising money to rebuild the Pay It Forward Box that was stolen from Youngstown, Ohio. Anything extra that is raised will go towards filling the Box; as all of its contents were stolen as well. The Box, sign, + shelves are around $300; plus we have to buy a sand bag to hold it down. It costs around $45 to fully stock it with food. We fully stock it 2-3 times a week + the other days we depend on donations of food or rely on those who drop items off.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Barb
$ 103.00 USD
10 months ago

