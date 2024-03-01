Give Back To Pay It Forward

Raised:
USD $153
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Clarke
We are raising money to rebuild the Pay It Forward Box that was stolen from Youngstown, Ohio. Anything extra that is raised will go towards filling the Box; as all of its contents were stolen as well. The Box, sign, + shelves are around $300; plus we have to buy a sand bag to hold it down. It costs around $45 to fully stock it with food. We fully stock it 2-3 times a week + the other days we depend on donations of food or rely on those who drop items off.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.