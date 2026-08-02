Paying Off High-Interest Debt

I'm raising money to pay off a $30,000 high-interest loan that has made it incredibly difficult to make meaningful progress toward long-term stability. Carrying high-interest debt can feel like taking one step forward and two steps back.





I'm asking for help to reduce the principal amount and cut down on the crushing monthly interest charges. My target is $30,000 to completely wipe the slate clean.





I understand that times are tight for many people, so please know that no contribution is too small. If you aren't able to donate, sharing this page with your network or keeping me in your thoughts would mean the world to me.





Thank you for your generosity and support as I work toward a fresh financial start.