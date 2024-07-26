Strengthen Animal Cruelty Laws in the U.S.

Goal:
At Paws over Politics, we believe that all animals deserve protection from abuse and neglect. As a community of animal lovers and advocates, we are committed to strengthening the legal system to ensure harsher penalties for those who commit heinous acts of animal cruelty. Our efforts are driven by the tragic story of Reba, a bulldog who was brutally murdered, highlighting the urgent need for better laws and consequences.
Currently, we are working with state representatives to pass Reba's Law AB381, a bill that aims to enhance penalties for animal abuse. We are also collaborating with legislative members in Washington DC to introduce the PACT Act, a federal bill that would establish a national animal abuse registry, similar to the sex offenders registry. This would enable law enforcement agencies to better track and monitor animal abusers, preventing them from harming more innocent animals.
Our mission is not only to pass these bills but also to raise awareness about the gaps in the legal system and mobilize support for real reform. We need your help to make a difference. By supporting our campaign, you will be contributing to a safer and more compassionate society for all animals. Together, we can make a change and ensure that animal abuse is taken seriously and punished accordingly.
Our goal is to raise $25,000 to cover the costs of lobbying efforts, legal fees, and public awareness campaigns. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving our mission. Let's make a difference for the animals who cannot speak for themselves. Donate now and join us in the fight against animal cruelty!
May 18th, 2025
On July 26, 2024, officers found Reba the bulldog in the 1100 block of East Twain Avenue in Las Vegas next to a dumpster inside the tote that was taped shut. The temperature was well over 110 degrees. Reba was discovered by bystanders and rushed to an Emergency Veterinarian but unfortunately died from heat stroke.
Being born and raised in Las Vegas, this angered us to a level you could not even imagine. Since this incident, we have had multiple incidents of animal cruelty; including nine puppies being covered in cleaning material, thrown in a plastic trash bag and then a dumpster. They were rescued, but one of the puppies did not survive. Earlier this year, a man was seen throwing a Chihuahua in a dumpster by its neck. Thankfully, the dog was rescued and is now in the case of an animal rescue group.
These are just some of the horrific animal cruelty cases that happen in our community, in your community! We knew we had to do something about it so we formed a non-profit animal rights group, aimed at protecting every animal from Seattle to Miami and everywhere in between.
Paws over Politics is a non-profit animal rights organization dedicated to being a relentless voice for the voiceless. Our mission is crystal clear: to drive meaningful change and demand accountability for those who harm, neglect, or kill animals anywhere in the United States. We are not just a cause. We are a movement for justice!
At Paws over Politics, we campaign for stronger legal protections and harsher penalties against animal cruelty. Our team works tirelessly to bring awareness to the gaps in the legal system and mobilize support for real reform. We successfully championed #RebasLaw AB381 in Nevada to enhance penalties for animal abuse. We are currently working with Washington D.C. to enhance animal cruelty laws on a federal level and are fighting hard to get a national animal abuse registry launched, much like the sex offender registry.
If you are ready to join a community that refuses to stay silent, we welcome your support. Whether you are a fellow advocate, a volunteer, or someone simply fed up with the status quo, let’s make our voices heard—together.
Reba’s Law, officially Assembly Bill 381 (AB381) in Nevada, is legislation aimed at strengthening penalties for animal cruelty. Named after Reba, an English bulldog who died in July 2024 after being found sealed in a plastic container in extreme Las Vegas heat, the bill seeks to address deficiencies in Nevada’s animal protection laws, where the state ranks 30th nationally.
Key Provisions:
Increased Penalties: Elevates animal cruelty offenses, particularly severe cases, to felonies with prison terms of one to six years (up from one to four years under current law). Initially, penalties of up to ten years were proposed but later reduced.
Ownership Restrictions: Prohibits convicted animal abusers from owning animals, with a lifetime ban for Class B felony convictions and a seven-year ban for Class C felonies.
Reckless Conduct: Allows prosecution for reckless actions causing animal suffering, such as leaving pets in hot cars or performing unsafe procedures like tail docking without veterinary care.
Protections for Victims: Enables restraining orders against individuals who harm animals and removes requirements for owner or veterinary consent to euthanize abused animals in certain cases.
Police Animals: Includes penalties for harming or killing police dogs.
Background and Legislative Journey:
Inspiration: Reba’s case, where two suspects faced charges but lenient sentencing (one to four years or probation), sparked public outrage and highlighted weak penalties. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and advocates pushed for reform.
Legislative Process: Introduced on March 10, 2025, by Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, AB381 initially stalled in the Assembly Judiciary Committee due to concerns over vague language and amendments, missing a deadline on April 11, 2025. Public backlash from Paws over Politics, including a petition with thousands of signatures, led to a waiver reviving the bill on April 14. It passed unanimously in the Nevada Assembly (42-0) on May 17, 2025, and awaits Senate consideration.
Current Status: As of May 18, 2025, Reba’s Law has passed the Nevada Assembly and is under Senate review. If approved, it will significantly enhance animal cruelty laws in Nevada, responding to widespread calls for justice for animals like Reba.
The bill reflects a broader push to treat animal cruelty as a serious crime, driven by public and advocacy pressure, but it has sparked debate over balancing penalties with fairness across socioeconomic groups.
