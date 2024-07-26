Strengthen Animal Cruelty Laws in the U.S.

At Paws over Politics, we believe that all animals deserve protection from abuse and neglect. As a community of animal lovers and advocates, we are committed to strengthening the legal system to ensure harsher penalties for those who commit heinous acts of animal cruelty. Our efforts are driven by the tragic story of Reba, a bulldog who was brutally murdered, highlighting the urgent need for better laws and consequences.

Currently, we are working with state representatives to pass Reba's Law AB381, a bill that aims to enhance penalties for animal abuse. We are also collaborating with legislative members in Washington DC to introduce the PACT Act, a federal bill that would establish a national animal abuse registry, similar to the sex offenders registry. This would enable law enforcement agencies to better track and monitor animal abusers, preventing them from harming more innocent animals.

Our mission is not only to pass these bills but also to raise awareness about the gaps in the legal system and mobilize support for real reform. We need your help to make a difference. By supporting our campaign, you will be contributing to a safer and more compassionate society for all animals. Together, we can make a change and ensure that animal abuse is taken seriously and punished accordingly.

Our goal is to raise $25,000 to cover the costs of lobbying efforts, legal fees, and public awareness campaigns. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to achieving our mission. Let's make a difference for the animals who cannot speak for themselves. Donate now and join us in the fight against animal cruelty!