Patriot Crusades Expense Support Fund

I'm raising funds to help support Patriots traveling across the nation that raise awareness about our country's founding principles and values. Supporters are visiting various cities, including Dearborn, Michigan, and others, to participate in this initiative.





Funds will help cover travel expenses for participants, including fuel, food, and other verified needs. This money will directly support individuals who are dedicating their time and resources to this cause.





If you're interested in receiving support for your travel expenses, please send a request with a copy of your motorcycle or driver's license (block your DL number and address, but include your state), along with your Zelle address, email, and phone number. Use "Crusade Help Request" as the subject line.





Your support helps make this initiative possible. Thank you for standing with those working to raise awareness across America.