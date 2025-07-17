Fund trip to Rome for Jubilee of Synod Bodies

Every now and then, life serves up moments that are so profoundly moving they change the way we see everything. For me, one such moment came during a late Sunday evening when I got a call from Bishop Greg Kelly asking me to fill out Synod Delegate appointment request form at 10:45pm. It was this call from one of my personal friends to serve the church on a larger scale. Then after 2 years of going through the process of the Diocesan Synod I got the operating to learn from the global universal church.

My journey has been one marked by commitment and dedication – from my role in Bishop Burns' Synod to working closely with the implementation commission, every step is a testament to how deeply I believe in our call to bring the light of Christ to all men, a light brightly visible on the countenance of the Church. This October, I have the honor to attend the Jubilee of Synodal Teams and Participating Bodies in Rome.

This Jubilee isn't just about my own personal growth. Rather it is about connecting with the universial church and learning from so many across the world and how the church is in a period of apostolic revival. Focusing on the Eucharist and the real presence of Christ. My goal on this pilgrimage isn’t just personal growth; it's about bringing a spark back to our diocese – one idea at a time, one person renewed at a time. The experiences I gather during the conference will be invaluable resources for sharing with my community upon returning, aiding us in reigniting faith and love within each other's hearts.

So why am I reaching out to you today? Because every step of this journey is underwritten by generosity – whether it’s time, prayers or yes, even financial contributions. Your support will ensure that no obstacle stands between me and the opportunity to learn from some of the most reverend church leaders across nations. It also means supporting a vision where faith thrives not just locally but globally, touching lives through shared wisdom and renewed spiritual vigor.

Imagine being part of something bigger than yourself – empowering your brothers and sisters united as one in the Eucharist.

I personally ask that you join me on this mission in prayer and service. With your gift I will be able to attend this conference, pray for you at the Vatican and so much more.