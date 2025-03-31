Support Patrick's Recovery and well being

Patrick, is in dire need of assistance for an injury he sustained while working part-time in the community. Patrick is community-oriented and contributes with great gestures for others.

In addition, Patrick was a recent victim of a $57,000 bitcoin scam. I am requesting your kind donations so Patrick can fund his mounting medical co-pays and prescriptions, as required. Thank you in advance.

Patrick Balkcom welcomes all personal correspondences on Facebook Messenger.



