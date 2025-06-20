Campaign Image

Patricia LaFayette

Campaign created by Emilee Leavitt

This week, our dear coworker and friend Nicole experienced an unimaginable loss—her mother passed away unexpectedly. As Nicole and her family navigate this heartbreaking time, we want to come together as family and friends to support them with love and care.

We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses and provide a small measure of peace during such a difficult time. If you feel moved to contribute, any amount is deeply appreciated and will go directly to Nicole and her family.

Let’s surround Nicole with the same kindness, generosity, and support that she shows to others every day. Thank you for standing with her.


Annette Hardy
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers of comfort not only to you, my friend, but to your entire family.

Sue Davison
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Much love and prayers to you and your family as you celebrate the life of your Mom. May the Lord bless you with strength as you say goodbye, for now.

Jim Howard
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Margarita
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Joe
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Nicole & Family, Our sincere condolences

Ryan B
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Kyra Robinson
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

I really am so sorry for your loss. Please let me know if you need anything!

Emilee Leavitt
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Love and prayers to you and your family Nicole! I am so sorry for your loss.

