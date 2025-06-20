Patricia LaFayette

Support for Nicole and Her Family

This week, our dear coworker and friend Nicole experienced an unimaginable loss—her mother passed away unexpectedly. As Nicole and her family navigate this heartbreaking time, we want to come together as family and friends to support them with love and care.

We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses and provide a small measure of peace during such a difficult time. If you feel moved to contribute, any amount is deeply appreciated and will go directly to Nicole and her family.

Let’s surround Nicole with the same kindness, generosity, and support that she shows to others every day. Thank you for standing with her.



