Patricia LaFayette

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $520
Support for Nicole and Her Family
This week, our dear coworker and friend Nicole experienced an unimaginable loss—her mother passed away unexpectedly. As Nicole and her family navigate this heartbreaking time, we want to come together as family and friends to support them with love and care.
We are raising funds to help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses and provide a small measure of peace during such a difficult time. If you feel moved to contribute, any amount is deeply appreciated and will go directly to Nicole and her family.
Let’s surround Nicole with the same kindness, generosity, and support that she shows to others every day. Thank you for standing with her.
I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers of comfort not only to you, my friend, but to your entire family.
Much love and prayers to you and your family as you celebrate the life of your Mom. May the Lord bless you with strength as you say goodbye, for now.
Nicole & Family, Our sincere condolences
I really am so sorry for your loss. Please let me know if you need anything!
Love and prayers to you and your family Nicole! I am so sorry for your loss.
