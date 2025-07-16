Help Eager get a Passport before its too late

Goal:
USD $145
USD $145
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Lawson
Hello! Please consider donating to help me get an "X" gender passport before the current administration rolls back my ability to do so.
My name is Eager, I am a non-binary person from southern Indiana; I am trying to take advantage of the current legal window to get a passport while I still can. I fear as someone with an "X" ID, I will be unable to get one moving forward once the current stay is overruled.
Love you bb.
