Campaign Image

Help Eager get a Passport before its too late

Goal:

 USD $145

Raised:

 USD $145

Campaign created by Michael Lawson

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Lawson

Help Eager get a Passport before its too late

Hello! Please consider donating to help me get an "X" gender passport before the current administration rolls back my ability to do so.

My name is Eager, I am a non-binary person from southern Indiana; I am trying to take advantage of the current legal window to get a passport while I still can. I fear as someone with an "X" ID, I will be unable to get one moving forward once the current stay is overruled.

Recent Donations
Show:
Iris Lerzak
$ 34.00 USD
22 hours ago

Rick Kelley
$ 36.00 USD
22 hours ago

Mercedez
$ 15.00 USD
23 hours ago

Love you bb.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Luna
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo