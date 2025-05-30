Passion conference 2026

Passion Conference is something that's been on my heart to go to since 2024. It's a conference where college age students come together as one to worship our one true God. There are 6 sessions within three days where we all gather at an arena and worship, pray, and are taught the word of God from various teachers. Ive been praying over this and asking God to tell me if this is something I should attend and I feel as if He does. I feel like this is going to help me grow so much spiritually. This year it is January 1st through the 3rd of 2026 and is located in Texas. Ive created this to ask for help to get me here. The money you give goes to my passion ticket, my airfare, and hotel. I please ask that if you are willing to, and can, to please donate so I can experience such a great event happening next year. I also ask that you please pray for me and everyone else attending, as we all get ready to travel to Texas. Thank you.