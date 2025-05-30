Campaign Image

Passion conference 2026

Goal:

 USD $800

Raised:

 USD $800

Campaign created by Hailey Devincenzo

Campaign funds will be received by Hailey Devincenzo

Passion conference 2026

Passion Conference is something that's been on my heart to go to since 2024. It's a conference where college age students come together as one to worship our one true God. There are 6 sessions within three days where we all gather at an arena and worship, pray, and are taught the word of God from various teachers. Ive been praying over this and asking God to tell me if this is something I should attend and I feel as if He does. I feel like this is going to help me grow so much spiritually. This year it is January 1st through the 3rd of 2026 and is located in Texas. Ive created this to ask for help to get me here. The money you give goes to my passion ticket, my airfare, and hotel. I please ask that if you are willing to, and can, to please donate so I can experience such a great event happening next year. I also ask that you please pray for me and everyone else attending, as we all get ready to travel to Texas. Thank you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
12 days ago

We love you. So proud of you!

Meecados
$ 150.00 USD
20 days ago

Love you girl! Keep up the faith and enjoy your time ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Enjoy your trip! So proud of you! May God’s grace continue to bless you always.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you greatly in this trip. And may you have a true encounter with the Holy Spirit. I pray that this conference may have a great impact in your spiritual journey, and your relationship with God

Jan Talbot
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!🙏🥰

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo