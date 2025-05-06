Campaign Image

2025 GREATER WORKS WORLD TOUR

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,614

Campaign created by Lucas Sandoval

2025 GREATER WORKS WORLD TOUR: The Lord is sending my ministry GREATER WORKS WORLDWIDE to all Nations right now in 2025 starting in France, then Ireland, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, South Korea, China, Japan, Dubai, Africa, Brazil, Australia and to the ends of the earth! If you can host me in any of these Nations email me: visionary@greaterworksworldwide.org


This is what God is doing through my ministry. Everywhere we go, it's the book of Acts. The crippled are walking, blind eyes are opening, deaf ears are hearing, and most importantly souls are being saved — miracles, signs, and wonders are following the preaching of the Word just as Jesus promised (Mark 16:20). And now, He’s sending us to the Nations with power, fire, and love. 


"And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: that your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God." — 1 Corinthians 2:4–5


I’m asking you to sow into this mission. Your financial seed will help cover airfare, lodging, and food. Every dollar goes toward one purpose: winning souls for the Kingdom of Heaven!


You may not be with us physically — but when you give, you go with us spiritually. You become a co-laborer in the harvest of the NationsEvery salvation, healing, and miracle that happens is fruit credited to your account in heaven (Philippians 4:17 - Not because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account). 

3 Ways You Can Partner With My Ministry:


  • Give generously as the Holy Spirit leads you. Whether it's $50, $500, or $5,000 — your seed matters.


  • Pray for boldness, protection, and a supernatural move of God.


  • Share this link with your friends, family, and fellow believers who carry God’s heart for the Nations.


This is a supernatural Gospel mission — not with persuasive words, but with the power of God. Together, let’s bring revival to all Nations and shake the world with the name of Jesus Christ, the name above ALL names! 


Give whatever God places on your heart to give and may God bless you in your giving!

Recent Donations
Show:
PlaceForSaints
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Keep going. I pray God increases you. In Jesus Mighty Name

arvilyn navarro
$ 10.00 USD
3 hours ago

God bless you Lucas. Visit philippines soon. I am more than happy to welcome you in my house

Sandra Ortiz
$ 20.00 USD
5 hours ago

Christian
$ 5.00 USD
6 hours ago

Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, cast out demons. You received without paying; give without pay.

Nicolas
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Great work bro! So inspired

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Be abundantly blessed by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

He is Alive, Healer of all sicknesses and deseases remember Mel9dy Ncube, please touch her with your mighty healing hand that all ailments, infirmity failing to eat, rising and falling goes away at the mentuon of your name

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

All for his glory! 🙌🏻

Maria Romero
$ 17.00 USD
8 days ago

God bless you! Keep healing people and spreading the love and words of the Lord and Jesus Christ in the world!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Jesus is Lord🔥

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

All glory to our Lord Jesus Christ forever 🙌 🙏

Lish
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Jessica Romero
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

May the Lord bless you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

I decree Isaiah 55:5 is fully fulfilled in Lucas's life and ministry now for the glory of our Heavenly Father and for billions of souls to be saved through Lucas's heart of compassion and obedience to God, in Jesus Name 💛 Amen 🔥🤍🙌✨

Anonymous Giver
$ 316.00 USD
28 days ago

Bring the Truth, with love

Anonymous Giver
$ 111.00 USD
1 month ago

Hebrews 11:1 Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Jesus is comming soon! Get more people to the kingdom of God! Amen!

Wes
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Just came across you and I love your work, we need more of us in the world before it's to late

