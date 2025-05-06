Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,614
2025 GREATER WORKS WORLD TOUR: The Lord is sending my ministry GREATER WORKS WORLDWIDE to all Nations right now in 2025 starting in France, then Ireland, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, South Korea, China, Japan, Dubai, Africa, Brazil, Australia and to the ends of the earth! If you can host me in any of these Nations email me: visionary@greaterworksworldwide.org
This is what God is doing through my ministry. Everywhere we go, it's the book of Acts. The crippled are walking, blind eyes are opening, deaf ears are hearing, and most importantly souls are being saved — miracles, signs, and wonders are following the preaching of the Word just as Jesus promised (Mark 16:20). And now, He’s sending us to the Nations with power, fire, and love.
"And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: that your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God." — 1 Corinthians 2:4–5
I’m asking you to sow into this mission. Your financial seed will help cover airfare, lodging, and food. Every dollar goes toward one purpose: winning souls for the Kingdom of Heaven!
You may not be with us physically — but when you give, you go with us spiritually. You become a co-laborer in the harvest of the Nations. Every salvation, healing, and miracle that happens is fruit credited to your account in heaven (Philippians 4:17 - Not because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account).
3 Ways You Can Partner With My Ministry:
This is a supernatural Gospel mission — not with persuasive words, but with the power of God. Together, let’s bring revival to all Nations and shake the world with the name of Jesus Christ, the name above ALL names!
Give whatever God places on your heart to give and may God bless you in your giving!
Keep going. I pray God increases you. In Jesus Mighty Name
God bless you Lucas. Visit philippines soon. I am more than happy to welcome you in my house
Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, cast out demons. You received without paying; give without pay.
Great work bro! So inspired
Be abundantly blessed by our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!!
He is Alive, Healer of all sicknesses and deseases remember Mel9dy Ncube, please touch her with your mighty healing hand that all ailments, infirmity failing to eat, rising and falling goes away at the mentuon of your name
All for his glory! 🙌🏻
God bless you! Keep healing people and spreading the love and words of the Lord and Jesus Christ in the world!
Jesus is Lord🔥
All glory to our Lord Jesus Christ forever 🙌 🙏
May the Lord bless you!!
I decree Isaiah 55:5 is fully fulfilled in Lucas's life and ministry now for the glory of our Heavenly Father and for billions of souls to be saved through Lucas's heart of compassion and obedience to God, in Jesus Name 💛 Amen 🔥🤍🙌✨
Bring the Truth, with love
Hebrews 11:1 Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.
Good luck!
Jesus is comming soon! Get more people to the kingdom of God! Amen!
Just came across you and I love your work, we need more of us in the world before it's to late
