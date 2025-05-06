2025 GREATER WORKS WORLD TOUR : The Lord is sending my ministry GREATER WORKS WORLDWIDE to all Nations right now in 2025 starting in France, then Ireland, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, South Korea, China, Japan, Dubai, Africa, Brazil, Australia and to the ends of the earth! If you can host me in any of these Nations email me: visionary@greaterworksworldwide.org





This is what God is doing through my ministry. Everywhere we go, it's the book of Acts. The crippled are walking, blind eyes are opening, deaf ears are hearing, and most importantly souls are being saved — miracles, signs, and wonders are following the preaching of the Word just as Jesus promised (Mark 16:20). And now, He’s sending us to the Nations with power, fire, and love.





"And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: that your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God." — 1 Corinthians 2:4–5





I’m asking you to sow into this mission. Your financial seed will help cover airfare, lodging, and food. Every dollar goes toward one purpose: winning souls for the Kingdom of Heaven!





You may not be with us physically — but when you give, you go with us spiritually. You become a co-laborer in the harvest of the Nations. Every salvation, healing, and miracle that happens is fruit credited to your account in heaven (Philippians 4:17 - Not because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account).

3 Ways You Can Partner With My Ministry:





Give generously as the Holy Spirit leads you. Whether it's $50, $500, or $5,000 — your seed matters.





Pray for boldness, protection, and a supernatural move of God.





Share this link with your friends, family, and fellow believers who carry God’s heart for the Nations.





This is a supernatural Gospel mission — not with persuasive words, but with the power of God. Together, let’s bring revival to all Nations and shake the world with the name of Jesus Christ, the name above ALL names!





Give whatever God places on your heart to give and may God bless you in your giving!