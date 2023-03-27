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PARAMOUNT SKYDANCE & WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY MERGER

Goal$7,500,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAurelia Stephen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adesijuola Ogunjobi

PARAMOUNT SKYDANCE & WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY MERGER

This is a Civil Matter under The State of California et al v. Paramount Skydance Corp and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. case number 4:26-cv-07116--AMO filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California under Antitrust violation Clayton Act (15 U.S.C. § 25). The funds will cover the legal fees of attorneys on standby to file, hearing and global press conference. We will be filing Administrative Motion to File Under Seal, Order, Declaration of the party, Promissory Note, Executive Summary and Offer. We will propose to acquire Paramount Skydance Corp and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. in cash and stock separately and list both entities as separate entity on RHODE ISLAND STOCK EXCHANGE to trade. RHODE ISLAND STOCK EXCHANGE is a newly formed securities exchange to accept c0ompanies across the United States and around the globe to list their shares of the companies for trading We will be issuing bonds to raise huge capital and sale of equity securities to accomplish this enormous agenda. The trial for the antitrust is set for March 2027, but trial is not the remedy because they can appeal the outcome or the plaintiffs forced to allow the merger to proceed with bogus settlement that never benefits consumers and the public and appeals court can rule in favor of Paramount and Warner Brios after trial. The best solution is to acquire both in heavy premium and list them separately which will not violate any antitrust laws because both entities are now owned by investors and the public with management running them as opposed to oligarchs running combined entertainment giants. The reason why we're filing under seal is the offer in cash and stock to acquire Paramount and Warner Bros. to prevent insider trading, until we've raised all the capital via the offering to submit to the court.

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