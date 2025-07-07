Papa Joe's Truck for Feeding the Hungry

Thank you for being part of our journey to serve the least of these in Grand Junction!

Fourteen years ago, the Lord put on Papa Joe's (Joe Stegg's) heart to feed the hungry in "Bum Park" in Grand Junction. Specifically, the Lord asked Papa Joe to put a grill in the back of his truck and buy 100 hot dogs and hamburgers. He brought one of his granddaughters to help, who, in disbelief asked, "Papa, what if nobody shows up?" Papa Joe replied, "Well, you better be hungry!" The Lord kept his promise and blessed Papa Joe's obedience--his granddaughter didn't have to eat any. The homies were so incredibly grateful to have a quality meal on a Sunday when all of the soup kitchens are closed.

Ever since, Papa Joe has continued to serve the hungry and the 'homies' on Sundays in Grand Junction. However, he is not just serving food--he is praying for salvations, providing hope to the hopeless, loving the unlovable, and all the while gives ALL the glory to God. I wish everyone could spend even just five minutes with him to hear the powerful testimonies he has of working with 'the homies'.

While he has some help from his church, many times he relies on his own limited resources to feed 100+ people every Sunday. He continually says that it is easy for him to give because he doesn't have much to give in the first place. Most importantly, he reminds me to always give our first fruits.

Now it is our turn to bless Papa Joe and to keep his ministry on fire! Papa Joe needs a new truck, as his current one broke down a few weeks ago. The repair costs are not worth it. He has been relying on his son to help him transport the grill and supplies, however, this is only a temporary solution.

Please help us raise $30,000 to bless Papa Joe with a new (used) reliable truck, so that, in turn, he can continue blessing the least of these in Grand Junction! Any remaining donations will be used to buy hamburgers and hotdogs

"When you host a dinner or a banquet, don’t invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors so you can be invited by them in return and get repaid. But when you host an elaborate meal, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, and the blind. Then you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you, for you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.

‭‭Luke‬ ‭14‬:‭12‬-‭14‬ ‭

**Donations are tax deductible through Fruita Christian Church (FCC). You will receive an emailed receipt for your tax records after donating. If you would like to send a check directly to FCC, please write in the memo section ‘Papa Joe’s Truck for Feeding the Hungry’. FCC’s address is 208 N Maple Street, Fruita CO, 81521. FCC will send you a receipt for your tax records**

NOTE: if you live in Roaring Fork Valley, GJ, or Loma and would like to donate bibles, clothes, dog food, new socks, new underwear, hygiene supplies, tents, sleeping bags, tables, chairs, picnic tables, couch, condiments, homemade side-dishes, etc please call Papa Joe (970-216-0208) or email Lindsay (Lindsay.Petrenchik@gmail.com). Most importantly, please PRAY! Pray that throughout this journey we do not walk in front of or behind God, but always alongside Him.