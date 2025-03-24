Help us buy a new car

ENGLISH: Our Ford Galaxy, after 17 years of honorable service and 288,000 km (178,954 miles), has reached the end of its journey on this earth!

We have now reached the point where we need to buy a new car. The money we would have to spend to fix up our beloved Galaxy is far beyond its actual value. After carefully considering all the options, we realized that the best choice is to purchase a new, small-sized car, since the cost of a used vehicle that would allow us to travel for our projects has become disproportionately high due to price increases in recent years.



We will need around €20,000 to buy the car we have chosen. If God places it in your heart to help us, you can do so by donating specifically on this campaign.



ITALIANo: La nostra Ford Galaxy dopo 17 anni di onorato servizio e 288.000 km (178.954 miglia) è alla fine della sua vita su questa terra!

Siamo al momento in cui dobbiamo comprare una nuova auto, i soldi che dovremmo spendere per rimettere in sensto la nostra affezionata Galaxy sono esageratamente oltre il suo valore. Dopo aver valutato attentamente tutte le possibilità abbiamo capito che la migliore opzione è acquistare un’auto nuova di piccole dimensioni, visto che il costo di un’auto usata che ci permetta di viaggiare per i nostri porgetti è in proporzione davvero troppo elevato, dopo gli aumenti degli ultimi anni.

Ci servirrano circa 20.000 € per comprare l’auto che abbiamo scelto, se Dio mette nel vostro cuore il desiderio di aiutarci potete farlo donando specificatamente per questa campagna.

