Panama Mission Trip!

Recently I was given the opportunity to serve in an upcoming mission trip to Panama through my church’s children's ministry team at North Coast Calvary Chapel. One of the things we will be doing on this mission is sharing the Gospel to the children of Panama through Kids Around The World. This is an organization that specializes in adapting scripture to be taught specifically to kids. This way of teaching involves the kids in the stories, allows them to create fun re-tells, and makes it easier for them to understand and remember the scriptures. Additionally, our church has packaged thousands of meals to be shipped with us to Panama that we will then help distribute to those in need. I am so excited to have this amazing opportunity to grow in my own faith and also minister to the children of Panama. Of course, please don't feel obligated to give financially--I am trusting that God will provide everything I need for this trip--however our team can always use prayer for God's will to be done on this trip!

Many thanks,

Elizabeth Martinez