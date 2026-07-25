Panama/Costa Rica Mission Trip

For the third year in a row, I have the privilege of leading a men’s mission team to Panama and Costa Rica to serve, encourage, and minister alongside believers in Central America.

Our mission is simple: to bring the hope of Jesus Christ, strengthen pastors and churches, and reach people who desperately need to experience God’s love and power.

During these trips, we minister directly to pastors, host pastor meetings, hold conferences, and partner with local leaders to encourage and equip them. We also take the Gospel into the streets through evangelism, sharing the message of Jesus and praying with people in their communities.

Every year, we have seen incredible fruit. We have witnessed many people give their lives to Christ, prodigal sons and daughters return home to the Lord, and lives completely transformed. We have seen God move through miracles, including physical healings and people being set free from addictions and bondage.

In previous years, I have personally self-funded the majority of this mission, but this year I feel the Lord leading me to open the opportunity for others to partner with what He is doing. I believe missions are not just accomplished by those who go, but also by those who faithfully sow into the work.

If the Lord puts it on your heart to give, your support will help provide for travel expenses, ministry opportunities, outreach efforts, and the resources needed to continue reaching people with the Gospel.

More than anything, we ask for your prayers that God would prepare hearts, strengthen our team, open doors, and continue to bring lasting transformation through Jesus Christ.

Thank you for considering partnering with us. Every prayer, every encouragement, and every gift makes a difference. We are excited to see what God will do!

To God be all the glory.



