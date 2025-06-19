Help Us Share the Gospel in Pakistan

Pakistan, March 2025—The Gospel in Action!

Mission Parole et Esprit with Evangelist Aaron TOSSOU

Dear all and brothers and sisters in Christ,

I invite you to become part of a powerful work that God has begun and is continuing with strength and compassion.

In March 2025, by the grace of God, I had the honor of leading an evangelistic mission to Pakistan through Mission Parole et Esprit. The fire of the Gospel touched more than 10 districts, including:

Lahore, Multan, Kasur City, Shadrah, Loharanwali, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Mian Channu, Bhai Phero, DHA, and more.

Hundreds of lives were transformed:

Souls received salvation through Jesus Christ

Many miraculous healings and powerful deliverances took place

We visited orphanages, delivered gifts, and provided sewing machines to vulnerable young girls

A sewing center was opened to give them sustainable independence

📺 Watch the full video here:

👉 https://youtu.be/k9_qq7DkRF4?si=S7DTRK6cv5eU0BrC

Why We Need You

Today, we are preparing the next phase: new evangelism missions, humanitarian aid, and sustainable projects in even more remote areas.

But we cannot do it alone. Your financial support is an eternal seed sown into the work of God. Every gift you give:

✔️ Supports transportation and logistics for the mission team

✔️ Provides Bibles, gospel tracts, and local-language evangelism materials

✔️ Supplies food and clothing for orphans

✔️ Funds new professional projects for persecuted Christian girls

✔️ Spreads the love of God to broken and desperate hearts

What you give today can change a life for eternity. You’re not just funding a trip—you’re investing in a spiritual harvest.

You can also pray for us and share this campaign with your church, friends, and community.

“And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them?”

– Romans 10:14





📌 Be part of this mission.

Sow, pray, and share. The gospel cannot wait.

God bless you.



