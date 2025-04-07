Campaign Image

Owen's work with Exodus Road

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Owen Siebring

Campaign funds will be received by Owen Siebring

Owen's work with Exodus Road

Once again I'll be travling abroad with Exodus Road to combat human trafficking on the international stage. My trip for this coming June will be in South America, where Exodus Road has built some long-standing relationships with the local law enforcement.

Our work down there will largely be traveling to local bars and making relationships with young women who are stuck in the local sex trade. Through our relationships, we will ideally be able to find victims who can be freed from their lives of captivity.

I'd be honored if you would help make this trip possible through financial or prayer support. These journeys aren't cheap, but I've been blessed by a strong support team who's helped make these trips possible in the past, and hopefully that will continue in the future!

Recent Donations
Show:
Jim and Shellie Bell
$ 150.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo