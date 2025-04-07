Owen's work with Exodus Road

Once again I'll be travling abroad with Exodus Road to combat human trafficking on the international stage. My trip for this coming June will be in South America, where Exodus Road has built some long-standing relationships with the local law enforcement.

Our work down there will largely be traveling to local bars and making relationships with young women who are stuck in the local sex trade. Through our relationships, we will ideally be able to find victims who can be freed from their lives of captivity.

I'd be honored if you would help make this trip possible through financial or prayer support. These journeys aren't cheap, but I've been blessed by a strong support team who's helped make these trips possible in the past, and hopefully that will continue in the future!