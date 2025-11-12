Outstanding School Balance

I am currently a senior in Radiography School, and I am incredibly proud to have recently passed my midpoint exam, which allowed me to advance into my senior year. Reaching this milestone has been a major accomplishment for me and represents the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices I have put into this program.

Unfortunately, despite making it this far, I am currently facing a significant outstanding balance that is preventing me from continuing and completing my senior year. Throughout my first year, I have done everything I could to manage my tuition and have paid as much as possible toward my education. I have also explored every resource and financial option I could think of in an effort to cover the remaining balance, but unfortunately, I have not been successful.

It would be absolutely devastating to be unable to complete my program after investing so much time, effort, dedication, and money into achieving this goal. I have worked extremely hard to get to this point, and I am now so close.

I am humbly seeking any assistance that may be available to help me overcome this financial obstacle and continue my education. Any support, no matter the amount, would mean more to me than I can express and would be sincerely and deeply appreciated.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me during this important time in my educational journey.



