GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Outreach mission trip to Pakistan over Brick Kiln

GoalFt 5,000,000 HUF
RaisedFt 0 HUF

Fundraiser created byKinza Amanat

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kinza Amanat

Outreach mission trip to Pakistan over Brick Kiln

Set the Captives Free

SHow God Turned My Childhood Experience into a Lifelong Mission

I was just 14 years old when I first came face to face with slavery.

Not the kind we read about in history books — but real, modern-day slavery. I was in a grocery shop in Pakistan when I noticed something strange: families weren’t shopping, they were surviving. Thin, weary, and burdened, they were pleading for basic food. These were bonded labourers — entire families trapped in a system where debts never die. They worked from sunrise to sunset in brick kilns and fields, earning just enough to keep breathing, but never enough to be free.

And many of them were Christians — suffering silently in the shadows of society.

That day marked me forever. It lit a fire in my soul — a holy burden I couldn’t shake.

But my own life was about to be turned upside down.

Though we had once been a better-off Christian family, persecution for our faith forced us to flee Pakistan. My family and I escaped to Thailand, where we spent ten long years living as refugees — years filled with uncertainty, hardship, and waiting on God. It was where I learned to trust the Lord more deeply than ever before.

Finally, in 2023, a door opened. By God's grace, we were resettled to Budapest, Hungary. I now live here with my father, my two brothers, and my younger sister. My eldest brother is still waiting to be reunited with us, and we continue to pray for that joyful day to come.

Earlier this year, we experienced one of our deepest heartbreaks — the loss of our beloved mother in April. She was a woman of unshakable faith, constant prayer, and a quiet, unwavering love for the people in need. Her life and example continue to inspire me every day. She kept telling us that “even if out of a thousand fish, you can save just one — the effort is worth it”.

In this new season of safety and rebuilding, God began stirring the fire in me once again — the same fire that was lit when I was just a teenager. Now, as a young woman who longs to live a meaningful Christian life, I’ve made a simple but powerful decision: to serve God by serving the underprivileged.

I began working as a social worker with Hungarian Aid of the Order of Malta, and I’ve been blessed to collaborate with Christian organization in Hungary, Sweden, and beyond. But the cries of the brick kiln children still echoed in my spirit. I knew I had to go back.

And so I did — not as a tourist or observer, but as a servant.

The Mission God Has Placed on My Heart

The journey God has taken me on has made one thing clear: He is calling me back to the people who first captured my heart when I was only fourteen years old.

When I visited the brick kiln communities in Pakistan, I expected to see poverty and hardship. What I didn’t expect was the incredible faith of the people. Despite living in slavery and enduring unimaginable suffering, many of them have remained faithful to Jesus Christ. Their circumstances have not taken away their love for Him.

What touched me most was their hunger for God. People travelled from distant places simply to gather for prayer, worship, and fellowship. They longed to hear the Word of God, to be prayed for, and to know that they were not forgotten. I saw tears during worship, joyful hearts in prayer, and believers who continued to trust Christ even while carrying the heavy burden of bonded labour.

Those moments changed me. God reminded me that while these families live in physical slavery, they also need ongoing spiritual encouragement. They need to know that the global Church stands with them, prays for them, and loves them. They need hope—and that hope is found in Jesus Christ alone.

This is why we are preparing for future mission trips to Pakistan. Our first priority is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, because we believe true freedom begins with Him. We desire to spend time with these precious communities, organizing small prayer gatherings, worship services, children’s outreaches, Bible teaching, and evangelistic meetings. We want to encourage believers, pray for the sick, visit families in the brick kilns, and remind every person we meet that they are deeply loved by God.

We also long to support them in practical ways as the Lord provides. While we know that many families face overwhelming physical needs, we believe lasting transformation begins with Christ. As God opens doors and provides resources, we hope to stand alongside these communities with compassion, helping restore dignity, strengthening families, and walking with them on their journey toward freedom.

This mission is not simply about meeting needs—it is about bringing people to Jesus, strengthening His Church, and proclaiming the freedom that only Christ can give. Everything we do is rooted in the words of Luke 4:18:

“He has sent Me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free.”

My prayer is that this ministry will always reflect the heart of Jesus—bringing hope to the hopeless, encouraging the forgotten, loving the oppressed, and pointing every person to the One who alone can truly set the captives free.



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,875 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve