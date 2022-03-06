Outreach mission trip to Pakistan over Brick Kiln

Set the Captives Free

SHow God Turned My Childhood Experience into a Lifelong Mission

I was just 14 years old when I first came face to face with slavery.

Not the kind we read about in history books — but real, modern-day slavery. I was in a grocery shop in Pakistan when I noticed something strange: families weren’t shopping, they were surviving. Thin, weary, and burdened, they were pleading for basic food. These were bonded labourers — entire families trapped in a system where debts never die. They worked from sunrise to sunset in brick kilns and fields, earning just enough to keep breathing, but never enough to be free.

And many of them were Christians — suffering silently in the shadows of society.

That day marked me forever. It lit a fire in my soul — a holy burden I couldn’t shake.

But my own life was about to be turned upside down.

Though we had once been a better-off Christian family, persecution for our faith forced us to flee Pakistan. My family and I escaped to Thailand, where we spent ten long years living as refugees — years filled with uncertainty, hardship, and waiting on God. It was where I learned to trust the Lord more deeply than ever before.

Finally, in 2023, a door opened. By God's grace, we were resettled to Budapest, Hungary. I now live here with my father, my two brothers, and my younger sister. My eldest brother is still waiting to be reunited with us, and we continue to pray for that joyful day to come.

Earlier this year, we experienced one of our deepest heartbreaks — the loss of our beloved mother in April. She was a woman of unshakable faith, constant prayer, and a quiet, unwavering love for the people in need. Her life and example continue to inspire me every day. She kept telling us that “even if out of a thousand fish, you can save just one — the effort is worth it”.

In this new season of safety and rebuilding, God began stirring the fire in me once again — the same fire that was lit when I was just a teenager. Now, as a young woman who longs to live a meaningful Christian life, I’ve made a simple but powerful decision: to serve God by serving the underprivileged.

I began working as a social worker with Hungarian Aid of the Order of Malta, and I’ve been blessed to collaborate with Christian organization in Hungary, Sweden, and beyond. But the cries of the brick kiln children still echoed in my spirit. I knew I had to go back.

And so I did — not as a tourist or observer, but as a servant.

The Mission God Has Placed on My Heart

The journey God has taken me on has made one thing clear: He is calling me back to the people who first captured my heart when I was only fourteen years old.

When I visited the brick kiln communities in Pakistan, I expected to see poverty and hardship. What I didn’t expect was the incredible faith of the people. Despite living in slavery and enduring unimaginable suffering, many of them have remained faithful to Jesus Christ. Their circumstances have not taken away their love for Him.

What touched me most was their hunger for God. People travelled from distant places simply to gather for prayer, worship, and fellowship. They longed to hear the Word of God, to be prayed for, and to know that they were not forgotten. I saw tears during worship, joyful hearts in prayer, and believers who continued to trust Christ even while carrying the heavy burden of bonded labour.

Those moments changed me. God reminded me that while these families live in physical slavery, they also need ongoing spiritual encouragement. They need to know that the global Church stands with them, prays for them, and loves them. They need hope—and that hope is found in Jesus Christ alone.

This is why we are preparing for future mission trips to Pakistan. Our first priority is to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, because we believe true freedom begins with Him. We desire to spend time with these precious communities, organizing small prayer gatherings, worship services, children’s outreaches, Bible teaching, and evangelistic meetings. We want to encourage believers, pray for the sick, visit families in the brick kilns, and remind every person we meet that they are deeply loved by God.

We also long to support them in practical ways as the Lord provides. While we know that many families face overwhelming physical needs, we believe lasting transformation begins with Christ. As God opens doors and provides resources, we hope to stand alongside these communities with compassion, helping restore dignity, strengthening families, and walking with them on their journey toward freedom.

This mission is not simply about meeting needs—it is about bringing people to Jesus, strengthening His Church, and proclaiming the freedom that only Christ can give. Everything we do is rooted in the words of Luke 4:18:

“He has sent Me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free.”

My prayer is that this ministry will always reflect the heart of Jesus—bringing hope to the hopeless, encouraging the forgotten, loving the oppressed, and pointing every person to the One who alone can truly set the captives free.







