Help Jennifer & David Bring Home Their Miracle

💛 Our Story

Hi friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters —

We’re Jennifer and David Windle, a couple from Texas, joyfully married for almost 7 years (our anniversary is October 13). Our life together is filled with love, laughter, deep faith — and a shared dream of becoming parents.



But that dream hasn’t come easy.

We’ve experienced both the inability to conceive naturally and the deep grief of pregnancy loss. These trials have challenged and shaped us, but they have not broken our hope.



💔 Our Journey Through Infertility

I (Jennifer) live with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and a blood clotting disorder, both of which have made it difficult to conceive and sustain a pregnancy. After years of trying, fertility treatments, and unimaginable heartache, we've come to a place of peace — and with it, a new possibility: gestational surrogacy.



Though we can’t carry a child ourselves, we are hoping to use my eggs and David’s sperm to create embryos and partner with a wonderful surrogate to help us bring our baby into the world.



👶 Why Georgia (the Country)?

We are pursuing surrogacy through a safe, vetted, and highly ethical program in Tbilisi, Georgia. It’s a pathway that allows for biological parenthood, legal clarity, and outstanding medical care — all at a significantly lower cost than in the U.S.



We are currently preparing for this process emotionally, spiritually, and financially. As we take each step forward in faith, we’re inviting others to walk with us.



💵 What the Funds Will Cover



This is a big dream — and it comes with big costs. Your generous support will go toward:



IVF with ICSI and PGT-A (genetic testing)



Embryo glue and embryo freezing



Surrogate care and delivery



Legal work, birth registration, and DNA testing



Two international trips (for embryo transfer and birth)



Post-birth hospital and lodging fees



We expect total expenses to reach $50,000–$60,000 — and every gift will go directly to help bring our miracle baby home.



🙏 How You Can Help

If you feel led, we would be honored for you to be part of our journey:



Donate — every contribution makes a difference



Share — pass our story along to your circle or church



Pray — that God would lead, provide, and bless this child



We are holding onto these promises from God’s Word:

📖 Romans 12:12



“Rejoice in hope; endure in tribulation; persevere in prayer.”

🕊️ This verse anchors us. It reminds us that even in the waiting, we can cling to hope, walk through difficulty, and continue in prayer without giving up.

📖 Psalm 113:9



“He causes the barren woman to dwell in a house, as a joyful mother of children. Hallelujah!”

🕊️ This is a promise of restoration. In a culture where infertility brought deep sorrow, God brings joy, home, and motherhood to the one who was once barren. It’s a verse of transformation — from grief to joy.

📖 1 Samuel 1:27



“For this child I prayed, and Jehovah has granted me my request which I asked of Him.”

🕊️ Spoken by Hannah after years of infertility and loss, this verse is a testament to God’s faithfulness. It reminds us that God hears our cries and that our child is, and always will be, an answer to prayer.



We believe this baby is already loved, already chosen, and already surrounded by a village of faith and support. Thank you for being part of that.



With gratitude and hope,

Jennifer & David Windle