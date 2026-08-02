OSCtoLife: Gospel Ministry & Free Bible Resources

We are raising funds to support OSCtoLife, "Only Salvation Connects to Life," our family ministry dedicated to preaching the Gospel and training others to become soul winners.





As a family, we travel to churches where I preach and teach soul winning, while my wife and son sing and minister. We are also building OSCtoLife into a free online resource where new believers can learn the basics of the Christian faith, Christians can grow in the Word of God, and believers can learn how to preach the Gospel. Our future goal includes a completely free online Bible college.





Funds will help with mission travel, Gospel materials, website costs, and creating free Bible teaching and training resources. We believe people should never have to pay to learn the Word of God. "Freely ye have received, freely give.", Matthew 10:8





Your support means so much as we work to share the Gospel and equip believers to do the same.