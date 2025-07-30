You Heart Can Change Lives in Maesot Thailand

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $200
Dear friends and loved ones,
Picture this: a child in Maesot, Thailand, a refugee or orphan from Burma, looks up at you with eyes full of hope because you gave them the chance to read, speak English, eat, and dream. Their smile, their laughter—it’s a gift you can give. Right now, we’re pouring our hearts into a local refugee school and orphanage in Maesot, where children who’ve faced unimaginable hardship are finding love, education, and a future through dedicated English teaching and care. And you can be part of their story.
We’re also dreaming big, building a new YWAM base in Maesot—a sanctuary for worship, discipleship training, leadership development, housing, and an education hub to empower refugees with English skills and fuel mission work into Burma. This isn’t just a project; it’s a lifeline for kids and families who’ve lost so much. Your support makes you part of this family, bringing joy and hope to those who need it most.
Your generosity today will directly touch lives:
Every dollar you give is a seed of hope, growing into moments of joy—a child’s first clear view of an English classroom, a warm meal shared with friends, or a simple “Hello!” spoken with confidence. You’re not just donating; you’re weaving your love into the lives of these children, helping them unlock new opportunities through English. Join us today, and feel the warmth of knowing you’re bringing hope to Maesot’s refugees and orphans. Give now, and let’s make their future brighter together!
Praise God! 🙏
God bless you.
