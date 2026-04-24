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Orphaned Mikayla Protecting her sister.

GoalR 200,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created bywarren williams

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mikayla Zyl

Orphaned Mikayla Protecting her sister.

Mikayla is a 19-year-old survivor fighting an unthinkable battle. After losing her family, she is battling Stage 2B cancer to stay alive and protect her little sister, Morgan.


Mikayla’s life has been defined by resilience. Growing up in South Africa, she faced severe childhood trauma after being sexually assaulted at a very young age in a public school. Determined to protect her, she was moved to a private school, but her family life remained deeply isolated. Without a support network of friends or outside relatives, Mikayla learned to rely entirely on herself, starting work early in high school to help get by.


On May 8th, 2025, her world shattered when her parents tragically died in a car crash before paramedics could arrive. Just twelve days later, on May 20th, her brother took his own life, unable to cope with the overwhelming grief and stress.


Suddenly left alone to care for her little sister, Morgan, Mikayla stepped up. She took a job at a car dealership, earning $2,000 USD a month. Determined to ensure Morgan never experienced the same school trauma she did, Mikayla uses her income to pay for Morgan’s private school tuition. Another $500 a month goes directly toward the loan on the house their parents left behind, leaving only $300 a month for groceries, utilities, and everything else.


### The New Crisis: Cancer and Malnutrition


On August 2nd 2025, Mikayla received a devastating diagnosis: Stage 2B breast cancer in her right breast. Doctors have delivered a heartbreaking reality—without immediate medical treatment, she only has until July of 2027 to live.


Because Mikayla’s income is completely stretched, she has been forced to make impossible sacrifices. To ensure Morgan can eat at least two meals a day and stay out of the foster care system—a system Mikayla deeply fears due to the risk of abuse—Mikayla has been restricting her own food to eating only once every second day. Tragically, this severe starvation has recently caused Mikayla to suffer from malnutrition-induced seizures.


Previous fundraising attempts did not gain traction, and time is running out. Mikayla is working as hard as humanly possible, but she cannot survive this medical and financial crisis alone.


### Where Your Donations Will Go ($12,000 USD Total Goal)


Every dollar ($1 = 16 ZAR) raised goes directly toward saving Mikayla's life and securing a safe, permanent home for her and Morgan:


* $6,000 – Direct oncology and medical treatments to fight the Stage 2B cancer.

* $1,000 – Necessary surgical procedures for her right breast.

* $1,000 – Post-surgery recovery, medications, and nutritional care to stop the seizures.

* $4,000 – Paying off the remaining loan on the house her parents left behind, ensuring the sisters never lose their home and Morgan stays safely out of foster care.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading, sharing, and donating. Your kindness is the lifeline Mikayla and Morgan desperately need right now.


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