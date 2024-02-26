Lawful Defense Fund for Ayla and Chance

Ayla Flinter and her son Chance, have been bullied by an abusive and dangerous man, known as the biological father, aka "petitioner" and dragged through the circuit court system for 10+ years.

In the spring of 2023 Ayla decided enough was enough and felt empowered to speak her truth. Shortly thereafter, the petitioner and his attorney began a smear campaign to attack Ayla's character. This includes slander, libel and misrepresentations to defame and damage Ayla's reputation. The accusations are undocumented, false and are degrading and injurious to Ayla's good name. There also continues to be allegations Ayla is affiliated with a, "Sovereign Citizen" movement, which is more slander and only proves the ignorance of the petitioner. Ayla is simply exercising her God-given rights. Period.

In September 2023 a custody hearing was held in Clackamas County where Ayla was unlawfully, physically removed from the courtroom for asking the judge, Ulanda Watkins, a question before proceedings even began, to which the judge refused to answer. Ten (10) witnesses were present, many of whom wrote Affidavits affirming the crimes committed by said judge. The judge, petitioner, his attorney, an attorney assigned to Ayla's son without her consent or permission, as well as petitioner's girlfriend, were the only ones left in the courtroom. The judge proceeded to award the petitioner sole custody of Ayla's son without Ayla being present; without due process of law and depriving Ayla of her rights under color of law. Ayla has since been protecting her son and unable to work.

Funds are being raised to support Ayla's defense against fraud, corruption and judicial misconduct. To add insult to injury, in November 2023, Ayla was issued (but never served) a felony warrant for custodial interference by a Tillamook County judge Mari Garric-Trevino, who has a reputation of awarding abusers custody. The petitioner continues to do everything possible to slander Ayla. The petitioner has also been terrorizing her family and community and making threats to harm her family since September 2023. Most recently he has posted an interview on facebook by an online platform called, "Reelz -On Patrol LIVE", out of New Mexico, where you may watch here:

https://www.facebook.com/ReelzOfficialOPLive/videos/help-us-find-missing-child-chance-elliott-schuster-from-tillamook-oregon-elliot-/1862989290796827/

The petitioner has a history of violence, menacing and documented abuse. He was recently on probation for two (2) years charged with pulling a gun on someone -pointed at the victim's face, point blank- in a road rage incident in Newberg, Oregon. The victim of this road rage incident wrote an Affidavit for Ayla, which was ignored by the court. In addition, the petitioner is in arrears over tens of thousands of dollars in child support. He's a, "successful real estate agent", but chooses not pay child support.

Ayla's son has wanted nothing to do with the petitioner for years, but has been forced to see him against his will, enforced by, "court" orders. Chance has lived in fear of his father and has not been able to tell him how he really feels for fear of being punished. Chance does not wish to see the petitioner ever again.

Ayla has the right to speak her truth and protect her son from harm, but the courts have a different agenda. The state wants to take a 12 year old boy from his mother/family/community who he loves, where he is loved and supported to an abusive and volatile situation in the hands of the petitioner. It is indeed illogical.

Ayla is grateful for your donations and your prayers. This is a case of good vs. evil and good will prevail. Ayla knows her rights and will continue to stand in her truth and seek justice. Your contributions to Ayla's cause will make a huge difference, as resources are very limited at this time.

Updates will be posted as they happen.

Thanks again for caring, God bless you!



