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https://statesidepharma.netlify.app/

37.5mg is a doctor-recommended prescription medication used for short-term weight management in adults who are obese or overweight with weight-related health conditions. Since its FDA approval in 1959, has been a trusted tool for physicians helping patients achieve meaningful weight loss.

Product Overview


CategoryDetails

Medication Name

Hydrochloride

Strength

37.5mg

Indication

Short-term weight management

DEA Schedule

Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Prescription Required

Yes

Why Doctors Recommend

Clinically Proven Effectiveness

Clinical studies demonstrate that , when combined with diet and exercise, leads to significant weight loss. In a 12-week study, patients lost an average of 6.7 kg (approximately 15 lbs) and reduced waist circumference by 6.2 cm (approximately 2.4 inches).

Short-Term Solution

is recommended for short-term use, providing the initial momentum needed to establish healthy habits that can lead to long-term weight management.

Appetite Suppression

By reducing hunger signals, makes it easier to stick to a reduced-calorie diet, helping patients achieve their weight loss goals.

Recommended Dosage


Dosage StrengthWho It's ForHow to Take

37.5 mg

Maximum dose

Once daily before or after breakfast

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

Do not take if you have heart disease, uncontrolled high blood pressure, hyperthyroidism, glaucoma, a history of drug abuse, or are pregnant or nursing.

Common Side Effects

Dry mouth, insomnia, restlessness, dizziness, and constipation are the most common side effects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is safe for long-term use?

A: is indicated for short-term use only (a few weeks). Long-term use is not recommended.

Q: Can I take with other medications?

A: can interact with other medications. Always inform your doctor about all medications you are taking.

Q: What happens if I stop taking suddenly?

A: Abrupt cessation following prolonged high dosage administration can result in extreme fatigue and mental depression.

StatesidePharma – We Bring Good Things From America

Visit statesidepharma.com to explore our complete range of health and wellness products.


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