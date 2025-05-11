Operation Rising Ember





This mission begins quietly — not with big funding or flashy backing, but with a clear calling and the will to go.





Operation Rising Ember is a privately led Christian mission preparing for long-term presence in a region still marked by devastation, displacement, and spiritual neglect. This work is rooted in faith, not affiliation. It is a charitable mission by nature and is currently forming as a nonprofit religious ministry.





The goal: to stand with vulnerable Christian communities in northern Iraq who survived ISIS and continuing oppression — not just in word, but in person. To help restore what was lost, listen where others rushed past, and quietly serve in ways that matter most on the ground.





💬 What I'll Be Doing on the Ground:

With your support, I will:





Travel to Christian-populated towns across northern Iraq to build trust through presence and conversation





Deliver direct aid to local churches and families where needs are immediate and unmet





Help coordinate small-scale reconstruction efforts (roofs, sanitation, equipment, and basic utilities)





Gather field intelligence on spiritual, structural, and safety needs to inform long-term planning





Build partnerships with trusted Christian leaders, churches, and monasteries for future mission scalability





Serve wherever I'm needed — hauling supplies, translating hope, assisting quietly with local projects





This isn’t organizational theory — it’s boots-on-ground discipleship.





🛠️ Your Support Funds Phase One: Laying the Foundation

Funds raised here will directly cover:





Legal and nonprofit formation paperwork and fees





Critical equipment (e.g., offline navigation, encrypted comms, durable mission gear)





Travel and basic survival setup for extended field deployment





Mapping, networking, and discreet field planning across vulnerable zones





Emergency reserves and medical or evacuation contingency





No overhead. No salaries. Just straight mission fuel.





🔔 Please note: Donations are not tax-deductible.

Operation Rising Ember is currently pursuing 501(c)(3) status, but for now, gifts are direct contributions to launching the mission — not processed through a registered charity.





📬 If you’d like to stay informed or give once nonprofit status is confirmed, visit:

👉 www.operationrisingember.org





You’re not just helping me go —

You’re helping this effort exist.

And if it succeeds, others will follow.





“Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.” – Psalm 82:4