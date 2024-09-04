Operation Greatest Generation

Goal:
MISSION - Fundraise to sustain the following efforts
Remember and honor those who fought for freedom, especially the WWII veterans
Live the legacy by airborne operations and educational initiatives all over the world Raise awareness for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and provide recovery effort
2025 MAR Living the Legacy Toccoa GA
2025 APR Operation Firefly Pendleton OR
2025 JUN D-Day Normandy France
2025 SEP Market Garden Holland
2025 OCT D-Day Conneaut OH
2025 OCT Military Weekend Toccoa GA
PURPOSE - Funds will cover
Parachute Equipment
Aircraft and fuel cost
Event participation and travel expense
Suppprt from Eastern Industrial Supplies
A great program and a win for all the folks involved.
