Operation Greatest Generation

MISSION - Fundraise to sustain the following efforts

Remember and honor those who fought for freedom, especially the WWII veterans

Live the legacy by airborne operations and educational initiatives all over the world Raise awareness for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and provide recovery effort

2025 MAR Living the Legacy Toccoa GA

2025 APR Operation Firefly Pendleton OR

2025 JUN D-Day Normandy France

2025 SEP Market Garden Holland

2025 OCT D-Day Conneaut OH

2025 OCT Military Weekend Toccoa GA





PURPOSE - Funds will cover

Parachute Equipment

Aircraft and fuel cost

Event participation and travel expense