Campaign Image

Operation Greatest Generation

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,530

Campaign created by Jason Ross

Campaign funds will be received by Jason Ross

Operation Greatest Generation

Hear my journey to Normandy on Fox Carolina
Hear my mission to honor WWII veterans on Fox Carolina
MISSION - Fundraise to sustain the following efforts
Remember and honor those who fought for freedom, especially the WWII veterans 
Live the legacy by airborne operations and educational initiatives all over the world 
Raise awareness for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and provide recovery effort  
2025 MAR Living the Legacy Toccoa GA
2025 APR Operation Firefly Pendleton OR
2025 JUN D-Day Normandy France
2025 SEP Market Garden Holland
2025 OCT D-Day Conneaut OH
2025 OCT Military Weekend Toccoa GA 

PURPOSE - Funds will cover
Parachute Equipment
Aircraft and fuel cost
Event participation and travel expense 
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
2 months ago

Suppprt from Eastern Industrial Supplies

Brian Eisele
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

A great program and a win for all the folks involved.

