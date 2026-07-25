Operation: Restore the Mom Bod

Chief complaint: Lost confidence.

History of present illness: pregnancy, years of motherhood, endless shifts, and approximately 47,000 cups of coffee later.

Assessment: Body has officially entered the “needs maintenance” phase.

Plan of care: Mommy makeover. ✨

As a nurse, I spend my days assessing, advocating, comforting, and keeping everyone else alive… but somehow my own self-care chart has been sitting in the “will address when I have time” pile since approximately 2012. 😂

I’ve cleaned wounds, managed emergencies, saved the day, and answered approximately 9 million “Mom, where is my ___?” questions — but unfortunately, no amount of compression socks, caffeine, or hospital cafeteria coffee can reverse what pregnancy and motherhood did to my body.

My kiddo is my greatest accomplishment (5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ would absolutely do again), but he also left behind some “permanent souvenirs” that were not on my original birth plan. My abdomen apparently decided it was time to retire early, and my confidence would like to file a formal grievance.

So I’m starting Operation: Code Glow-Up — because this time, I’m the patient. 👩‍⚕️✨

I’m not trying to become a different person. I’m trying to feel like the woman underneath the scrubs, messy bun, exhausted eyes, and “don’t talk to me until I’ve had coffee” energy.

If you’d like to contribute to my Mom Bod Emergency Response Fund™, I promise your donation will be used responsibly: to repair years of motherhood-induced damage and possibly allow me to wear something other than high-waisted leggings that have seen things. 😂

Can’t donate? No worries — sharing is basically the CPR of fundraising. Push that share button and help bring this nurse back from the brink of “surviving” into the land of “thriving.”

Final diagnosis: Chronic Mom Syndrome with complications of Nurse Burnout and Postpartum Body Betrayal.

Treatment: One mommy makeover.

Expected outcome: Improved confidence and a very happy patient. 💕



