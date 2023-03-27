Operation for Keloids removal

I have been trying hard to get medical attention since I was in 100 level at Kaduna state university 2019,it covered my two chin,and my chest ,this has made me to lost my self confidence as I'm always hiding and shying away from people,am seeking a financial help to be able to remove this keloids and regain my confidence, I graduated from kaduna state university 2024 ,and I lost my parents 2024, I currently based in Abuja, trying hard to hustle, please if anyone can help me I will be very grateful... I'm open for questioning and proof of everything I wrote here ...God bless you as you help