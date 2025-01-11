Open Road Apostolate General Fund

Open Road Apostolic Ministries is dedicated to acknowledging the inherent worth and dignity of all human life. Whether sheltered or unsheltered, born or unborn, all life is sacred. Please help us in our primary mission to getting critical emergency supplies to those struggling with homelessness in Appalachia, including veterans, those who flee domestic abuse, and those who live with autism. Please help us in our secondary mission to save as many lives from abortion as possible in the region. And please, help us in our final mission to spread the Catholic faith through the Appalachian region, so people can reconnect with Christ and find an open road to travel down.



100% of your donation goes to the mission. We cover the administrative and operational costs. Your donation covers the following:



- Emergency supplies for the homeless

- Disaster relief for the homeless

- Resources for veterans, domestic abuse victims, and those living with autism

- Free Catholic print material for those in need of it

- Free rosaries for those who need healing through prayer



Thank you for supporting us in our continuing mission! God Bless!