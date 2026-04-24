Opening My Own Barbershop

The last year and a half has been really hard both physically and financially. I developed an auto immune disease and have been constantly sick, in and out of hospitals and specialists offices, for weeks at a time, which led to being let go from my barbershop job, the owner couldn't have me working while sick around the general public.





With this condition, I get very sick a lot, and it's made traditional employment difficult. I've been working as a traveling barber with no home base, which means fewer clients and money stays tight, especially during bouts of sickness.





I've found a retail space willing to work with me, and I'm $3500 away for first, last, security, and supplies from making this happen. Having my own barbershop would give me the stability and flexibility I need to keep doing what I love while managing my health. Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you and God bless brothers and sisters! Keep fighting the good fight.