Opening My Barber Shop in Niamey

Hi, my name is Yakini Muideen, and I'm a barber in Niamey. Right now I struggle with old tools and no steady power, which makes it hard to do my best work.





I'm raising funds to open my own shop. I need to buy professional barbing clippers, barbing chairs, mirrors, and a generator. With my own space and proper equipment, I'll be able to give affordable haircuts to people in my community and support my family.





This shop is my dream. Any donation, big or small, will help me achieve it and build a better future. Thank you for your support, and God bless you.